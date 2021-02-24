Director/Technical Media Producer

The #1 station in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market is looking for a technically savvy individual to work in our brand-new, state-of-the-art Multimedia Control Center.

The person we hire will direct newscasts in addition to performing duties associated with broadcasting WDBJ7′s television signal. The successful candidate will work directly with the newscast producers and anchors to put together fast-paced live news broadcasts. The individual will be responsible for all technical aspects of the newscast including video, audio, graphics, transitions and camera movements.

If you want to work on an incredible team while growing your technical and leadership skills, we want to hear from you. Candidates should email Gena Miller at gmiller@wdbj7.com and apply here.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

