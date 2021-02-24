Full group wanted in connection to 12th St. murder located

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Lynchburg Police, the group of five subjects wanted in connection to the January murder of Samantha Robinson along 12th Street were located.

Two juveniles were included in the group.

Two suspects were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants not connected to this incident:

-Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19 of Lynchburg, charged with probation violation on firearms charges

-Leondre Tymere Strange, 19 of Lynchburg, charged for obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Lynchburg Police Department thanks the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for their help with this case.

