Hollins commencement set for Berglund Center May 19

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Hollins Release) - Hollins University has announced commencement exercises for 2021 will take place Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. at the Berglund Center in downtown Roanoke.

This year’s commencement will honor members of the class of 2021 receiving bachelor’s degrees, as well as graduate students earning advanced degrees in 2020 and 2021.

Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton said, in consultation with the class of 2021, the Berglund Center was selected for this year’s ceremony because it will give graduates the opportunity to invite more guests than what the university would be able to allow at an on-campus location based on COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

“Provided public health limits on gathering size permit it, each graduate will be able to have up to six guests,” she explained. “As in past years, this event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.”

Undergraduates from the class of 2020, whose commencement was postponed last year due to the pandemic, have elected to have their celebration coincide with Reunion Weekend in June 2022.

“While our goal is to celebrate together in person and with guests as planned, please be aware these plans may change based on guidance from and/or restrictions imposed by the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, or an executive order by the governor,” Hinton said. “If a change were to occur, we would notify the community accordingly.”

Reservations for attendees will be required in advance. Additional details about the reservation process as well as other commencement information will be shared with the Hollins University community in the coming weeks.

