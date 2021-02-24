Advertisement

Hot Springs included on Forbes top ten list of places to travel while avoiding COVID

The iconic tower of the Omni Homestead resort in Hot Springs, Va.
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Forbes published an article Monday listing the top ten places in America to travel while avoiding the pandemic, and Hot Springs, Virginia made the cut.

Hot Springs came in at #9 on the list. The author, Peter Lane Taylor, first compiled the list six months ago, but a lot of things have changed since then, requiring an update. The new list uses data from the CDC COVID Data Tracker and the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map available as of February 20.

“To compile this list, I overlaid more than half a dozen maps and criteria like the CDC COVID Data Tracker, the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map and TripAdvisor reviews, including current case counts, population density, average weather, public health guidance, proximity to outdoor activities and drive times from at least two major American metropolises,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor also reviewed new cases per 100,000 people, seven-day rolling averages, total COVID-19 cases and total deaths to assess infection risk “relative to historical trends dating back to the beginning of the pandemic.”

The list includes a wide variety of locations throughout the country. Just behind Hot Springs, at #10, is Salmon, Idaho. Carson City, Nevada took the #1 spot.

The Omni Homestead Resort hopes the list will encourage more people to discover all Bath County has to offer.

