Jurasssic Wonder visits Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you a fan of Dinosaurs? Well if so, the Salem Civic Center has an event you may just have to go see for yourself!

Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive Thru is making a stop in Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The event will be COVID-19 safe as guests will stay in their car throughout the event.

”You’ll stay in your vehicle which is good because we have dinosaurs, you’ll drive though and get to meet all the different dinosaurs, so it’s very exciting, kids love it, it’s a great COVID friendly affordable option to get the kids out of the house,” Corrie Prater with the James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex said.

Only one ticket is required per carload and the event is both Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5.

Tickets are $12.

You can visit www.JURASSICWONDER.com to reserve your tickets today.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.