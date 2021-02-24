Advertisement

Jurasssic Wonder visits Southwest Virginia

By Bri Leach
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you a fan of Dinosaurs? Well if so, the Salem Civic Center has an event you may just have to go see for yourself!

Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive Thru is making a stop in Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The event will be COVID-19 safe as guests will stay in their car throughout the event.

”You’ll stay in your vehicle which is good because we have dinosaurs, you’ll drive though and get to meet all the different dinosaurs, so it’s very exciting, kids love it, it’s a great COVID friendly affordable option to get the kids out of the house,” Corrie Prater with the James E. Taliaferro Sports & Entertainment Complex said.

Only one ticket is required per carload and the event is both Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5.

Tickets are $12.

You can visit www.JURASSICWONDER.com to reserve your tickets today.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

The Lynchburg Police Department's action plan details a number of steps they plan to follow as...
Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment
The Phase 2 venue will reopen under a new name later this year after being bought by Purpose...
Phase 2 venue plans to reopen doors under new name this year
A parking lot on the main campus of Liberty University. In a release Wednesday, Liberty said...
Virginia GOP selects Liberty University as convention site, but plans not yet agreed to
Station 7 Tour
Station 7 Tour