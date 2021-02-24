Linkous withdraws from nomination for 12th District Seat in VA House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Larry Linkous announced his withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the Republican nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates 12th District seat.

“Another candidate will be coming forward soon. I hope that he will receive the same level of support that has been shown to me,” Linkous added.

