Linkous withdraws from nomination for 12th District Seat in VA House

“Another candidate will be coming forward soon. I hope that he will receive the same level of support that has been shown to me,” Linkous added.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Larry Linkous announced his withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the Republican nomination for the Virginia House of Delegates 12th District seat.

Click here for more on the GOP nomination process.

