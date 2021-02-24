Advertisement

Local hemp farm sees its third break-in this year, nearly $350,000 worth of product gone

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHRISITANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are searching for Justin Scott Murphy, 29, who broke into a hemp farm in Christiansburg. He holds five felony warrants for his arrest in relation to the incident.

The general manager at Tru Harvest says this isn’t the first time they’ve seen this burglar.

It’s happened not once, not twice --- but three times since the beginning of the year.

Security cam footage shows how Murphy got in and out of Tru Harvest Farm.

Deputies responded to the burglary alarm at the facility early Wednesday morning.

“When the police arrived, he was still here,” said John Straw the General Manager of the facility.

Straw says the suspect used a crowbar to break into a room early Wednesday morning. Straw says the suspect tried to steal close to $87,000 worth of hemp product. Another $250,000 worth of product was stolen just earlier this year.

“He tried to gather out the product and he was trying to steal so he had no choice but to flee and just abandon everything that he’s done his had was just left scattered through the barn,” said Straw.

Straw says the suspect also ripped off the security camera in the room where he attempted to steal the hemp products.

“We don’t know exactly what all of our options are and we’re just looking into everything and we will move forward from there but when there will be additional security upgrades,” said Straw.

Police are looking for Murphy in connection to the indecent.

The general manager said that between this attempted burglary and the others they’ve lost more than $360,000 dollars’ worth of hemp products.

Deputies say Murphy is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts is to contact the Montgomery Country Sheriff’s Office.

