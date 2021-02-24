Advertisement

Mill Mountain Zoo adds new directors

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo is adding new faces to its team, who hope to help to keep the zoo focused on its mission of conservation.

Amy Morgan is the new Operations Director and Jessie Coffman is leading a new position, Development Director.

The pair both previously worked for non-profits in the Roanoke Valley.

Their goal is to help the zoo grow and continue to attract visitors.

“Making sure that we are bringing in animals that we can teach people about, that we can show how dedicated we are to conservation and also animals that they don’t get to see in the wild but actually live in our own backyard,” Morgan said.

With the addition to these new faces, the zoo is also saying goodbye to old ones.

Three animals recently died of old age. The zoo says those loses are tough, but they hope to continue to grow their collection.

