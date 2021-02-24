Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for would-be burglar

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who attempted to burglarize Tru Harvest Farms in Christiansburg Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm in the Flanagan Drive area just after 1 a.m. They arrived quickly enough to prevent anything from being stolen.

A perimeter was set up and deputies discovered a vehicle believed to belong to the offender. While searching the area, law enforcement saw a man leaving the area in a side-by-side UTV. When he saw the deputies, he abandoned the UTV and ran away. The sheriff’s office then discovered the UTV was stolen.

At this time, the person has not been located, but the sheriff’s office says the search and investigation continues. The man responsible was wearing a red hoodie, gray pants and white shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Light at 540-382-6915 extension 44422.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.