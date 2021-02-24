Advertisement

Montgomery County Public Schools vote to bring more students in the classroom, move to Phase 3 Level 3

Phase 3, Level 3 begins on March 8
Montgomery County Public Schools logo(MCPS Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools are moving to Phase 3, Level 3 in the reopening process after a school board vote Tuesday.

Students will be on-site for full-day class periods during four days of the week, leaving Wednesdays as virtual learning days. MCPS says 69 percent of students would be included in this group, deriving the number from the current total who go to school in-person.

Phase 3, Level 3 begins on March 8.

Click here for the feedback from the community on returning with these guidelines in place.

