More pharmacies join effort to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday additional pharmacy networks will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older as part of a federal partnership that will bring 52,000 more vaccines into the Commonwealth this week.

The newly added pharmacies include: Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Food Lion, Giant Food, Food City and CPESN LLC, a network of multiple independent community pharmacies. CVS Pharmacy recently began receiving around 26,000 doses of the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. The previously-mentioned pharmacies will share the other 26,000 doses. The VDH said similar doses are expected in coming weeks.

The federal program is a public-private partnership in which companies receives vaccines directly from the federal government in order to vaccinate priority groups at no cost. Appointments are required for vaccination.

The VDH said it is working with eligible pharmacies to schedule appointments using Virginia’s new centralized pre-registration system. The Vaccinate Virginia call center will also began making calls to people on the pre-registration list to schedule appointments for Walmart and Giant vaccination events.

According to the health department, vaccines will be distributed to approximately 140 locations throughout the Commonwealth. The department said it will work with those pharmacies to decide which locations will receive weekly doses in an effort to focus on high-risk and vulnerable communities.

Most of the involved pharmacies will administer vaccines in their stores, but the VDH said Walmart will hold off-site mass clinics in rotating areas of the state.

The 52,000 doses from the federal partnership are in addition to the approximately 160,000 Virginia received this week to be distributed through local health departments and other providers.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 711). To register for an appointment with CVS, click here.

