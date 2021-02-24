Advertisement

Radford Police investigating off-campus incident involving students

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police continue to investigate an off-campus incident Monday night involving multiple students from Radford University. The investigation is centered on Fairfax Street.

A university spokesperson issued the following statement:

“Radford University has been made aware of an isolated, off-campus incident that occurred earlier this week and involved multiple students. This incident is not reflective of the caring and compassionate nature of the Radford family.

“Based on early reports from those involved, please be assured that the University will not tolerate such behaviors. Where possible, immediate action will be taken.

“As this is an off-campus incident, University officials are fully committed to supporting the Radford City Police Department’s investigation and holding any and all students accountable in accordance with the Standards of Student Conduct. Such action, as appropriate, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation, which remains on-going.”

