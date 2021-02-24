Roanoke Gas bills to increase nearly 70% following winter weather impacts to natural supply

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanokers can expect to see a significant increase in their upcoming gas bills, following recent winter weather events that impacted the natural gas supply and market pricing throughout the country.

Beginning in March, customers will see much higher bills, with a cost increase of approximately 68%. The Roanoke Gas Company says this is in an effort to begin recovery following increased costs to deliver natural gas to the area. The company said it’s gas purchases on Valentine’s Day weekend exceeded $21 per dekatherm. The change in pricing caused an aggregate increase in the cost of gas purchases from February 13-20 of approximately $3 million. For context, the company said its entire fiscal 2020 natural gas purchases totaled $14.9 million.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those in Texas and the many others throughout the country impacted by this storm,” said Roanoke Gas President and CEO Paul Nester. “We have worked diligently to moderate the impact to our customers. However, it may take up to two years for these costs to be fully recovered,” Nestor said, in regards to the 68% price increase.

“This is a real-time, real-world example of the need for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the gas it will supply our customers and others throughout the United States. If the MVP had been in service, we believe we would have saved our customers significant commodity gas costs by delivering gas from the prolific and affordable Appalachian Basin. On the critical Valentine’s Day weekend, the MVP pricing point was consistently in the $4 per DTH range. As these numbers indicate, the flexibility and supply diversity that MVP would have provided are material. This event has proven how much this region, our state and country need the MVP,” Nestor said.

The Roanoke Gas Company wants to remind customers that it buys natural gas at a wholesale rate and passes the cost of gas to customers without any markup.

