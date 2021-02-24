Second-dose COVID vaccine set Saturday for New River Valley

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7/VDH Release) - The New River Health District will hold a second-dose vaccine clinic Saturday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Radford University’s Dedmon Center at 101 University Drive in Radford. Parking will be on the river side of the parking lot. Signs will be posted to direct attendees to the site.

The clinic will offer second doses of Moderna vaccine only to people who receieved their first shots on or before January 29. A photo ID will be required, along with the CDC vaccination card given at the time of the first dose. If you misplaced your card, you can wait at the site to have your vaccine information confirmed, and receive a replacement card.

To get the second dose at this clinic, you must have recieved your first does through a pharmacy, medical provider or health department within the New River Health District. That district includes Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford.

“Due to recent weather-related interruptions in vaccine supply, we are hosting this large event with more parking capacity, all the efficiencies of large scale event and the support of many local partners,” said Noelle Bissell, MD, director, New River Health District. “We strongly encourage those that are eligible to take advantage of this opportunity to get fully vaccinated.”

Completing a vaccine form also will be required. To download and complete the form in advance, click here or visit NRVroadtowellness.com.

If you’re traveling to the Saturday clinic from Christiansburg, note that a portion of Radford Street at the intersection with Badger Street will be closed in both directions for 30 minutes around 11 a.m. Saturday. VDH recomments taking I-81 or another route to the Dedmon Center during that time.

For anyone who is eligible but cannot attend this Saturday’s clinic, the New River Health District will continue offering second doses each weekday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Church in Christiansburg. No appointment is needed, but you will need a photo ID and your CDC Vaccination Card.

