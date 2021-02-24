Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke has announced several new tenants, including Panda Express, Jersey Mikes, Aspen Dental, Blaze Pizza and Chipotle. They will be in two new buildings, construction of which will begin in March, and are slated to open next year.

Alabama-based Blackwater Resources, LLC announced the new lineup Monday for Tanglewood, the nearly-800,000-square-foot mixed use center at the Electric Road/Route 419 corridor. The property is anchored by Kroger, AMC, Belk, TJ Maxx and Carilion Clinic.

The new buildings wil be along Electric Road in front of the new Carilion Children’s space, formerly JC Penney.

John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, said, “The addition of these buildings and the discussions with a long list of interested retailers and restaurants have been ongoing for some time; the improvements being made to the property including the announcement of the new Carilion Children’s Clinic were major drivers that allowed the project to move forward. We are excited to begin construction and offer new dining and service options to the area.”

Additional announcements of more retailers and restaurants are expected in the coming months.

The announcement of 5 new businesses at Tanglewood is exciting news for Roanoke County,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County Director of Economic Development. “Tanglewood is the retail anchor for the 419 Town Center and serves as a primary economic driver for our community. We are looking forward to welcoming these new businesses and to revitalizing the 419 corridor over the next several years.”

