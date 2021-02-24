Temperatures soar this afternoon with soggy weather this weekend

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

By the middle of the week, models are trending warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s in the mountains and evenin mid-60s by Wednesday. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather. Enjoy it because models are showing changes for the end of the week.

Our highs climb back into the 60s this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The pattern turns more unsettled as we enter the weekend. A stalled front will be draped over the Mid Atlantic. At the same time, several areas of low pressure will move along the front over the weekend, the first arriving late Friday. By Friday night, mainly rain will overspread the region with the slight chance of a mountain mix.

Soggy and cooler weather expected for the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Another disturbance will bring additional rain to the area Saturday afternoon and evening before exiting. The third wave of rain will enter Sunday afternoon with the actual cold front. We’ll begin to dry out early next week.

Total 3-day rainfall totals will likely be in the .50″ to 1″ range with some spots climbing as high as an inch or two.

