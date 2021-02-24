Advertisement

Virginia GOP selects Liberty University as convention site, but plans not yet agreed to

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After discussion among party leaders, the Republican Party of Virginia has picked its method of choosing its statewide candidates for November’s election.

The party chose a drive-up convention to happen May 8 at Liberty University.

They say the spot being a central state location was a key reason for its selection.

“It was as close as possible to a central location and a facility that had plenty of parking and plenty of facilities that could help facilitate the event,” said Melvin Adams, 5th District Republican Committee chairman.

However, Liberty University responded to the choice Wednesday.

They said that they have not agreed to any particular plan or contract.

“When asked by the Virginia GOP officials about the possibility of leasing portions of retail center lots off campus for a day to facilitate a COVID-19 plan for its convention, Liberty said it would consider it, provided that full rental cost was paid. So far, Liberty has not agreed to any particular plan or contract,” the university said in a release.

The university also said main campus parking lots and garages would not be an option.

Despite this, Republican leaders say a drive-up convention is still the best option possible.

“It works well for the candidates, it’s gonna work well for delegates, people who wanna participate, and it’s going to be open to any Republican. All they have to do is sign up,” said Adams.

The party chose the drive-up convention over a firehouse primary, which would have established voting locations across the state instead of a singular voting location.

Adams said a firehouse primary would be too costly to implement and that the choice was about effectiveness.

“At the end of the day, it’s not so much about the method. It’s about how well we can execute it and do it well,” said Adams.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

