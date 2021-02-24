Advertisement

Virginia GOP to choose nominees at convention in Lynchburg

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to choose their nominee for governor.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, party leaders rejected an effort to hold a more inclusive firehouse primary.

Party officials say they’ll make accommodations to ensure their convention doesn’t violate pandemic restrictions against mass gatherings, and that participants could stay in their car and vote.

But convention opponents, including gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, say it will be impossible to modify the rules to hold a single-site convention. Chase worries the party’s central committee will just step in and choose a nominee on its own.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Paul Dalton Jr. retreated into a home on Strawberry Road when investigators with the...
Standoff ends in Pittsylvania County
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

Linkous withdraws from nomination for 12th District Seat in VA House
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
Virginia Republicans face a midnight deadline as they consider the nominating process in the...
Virginia Republicans face deadline as leaders consider nomination process
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely