Virginia Republicans face deadline as leaders consider nomination process

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - At least six Republicans are running for Governor, but how the party will choose its nominee is still up in the air. A decision could come Tuesday night.

Members of the State Central Committee have already voted for a May convention, but that might not be possible because of COVID restrictions. And so far, members have been unable to agree on an alternative.

The Virginia GOP is facing a midnight deadline to request a primary, and members of the State Central Committee are meeting Tuesday evening.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says the simmering dispute over the nominating process has put the party at a disadvantage as it tries to unite different factions within its ranks.

“There’s no question that about 35 to 40 percent of the party still very much supports Trump and what Trump stood for,” Denton said Tuesday afternoon. “And yet to win an election, the Trump supporters alone will not take Republicans to victory. So how do they balance the core of the party, which is still very loyal to Trump and his policies and at the same time come up with the candidate who can do well in other parts of the Commonwealth and also in terms of Independents.

The State Central Committee was scheduled to open the meeting at 7 p.m.

