Berglund Center preparing for outdoor concerts thanks to loosened restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Berglund Center is preparing to host multiple parking lot concerts this spring.

The concerts will be made possible by loosened pandemic restrictions first announced by Gov. Northam Wednesday.

Starting March 1, outdoor venues will be allowed to host 30% capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is smaller.

“We are a live entertainment venue and we’ve been chomping at the bit to bring some live entertainment to the Roanoke Valley, so we’re trying to think of creative ways,” said Robert Knight, Berglund Center’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

The Berglund Center will host Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish April 7 and St. Paul and the Broken Bones May 26.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 am. They will be sold by the car-load.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.