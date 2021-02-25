Advertisement

Berglund Center preparing for outdoor concerts thanks to loosened restrictions

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Berglund Center is preparing to host multiple parking lot concerts this spring.

The concerts will be made possible by loosened pandemic restrictions first announced by Gov. Northam Wednesday.

Starting March 1, outdoor venues will be allowed to host 30% capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is smaller.

“We are a live entertainment venue and we’ve been chomping at the bit to bring some live entertainment to the Roanoke Valley, so we’re trying to think of creative ways,” said Robert Knight, Berglund Center’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

The Berglund Center will host Tab Benoit and Samantha Fish April 7 and St. Paul and the Broken Bones May 26.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 am. They will be sold by the car-load.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Deputies have named Justin Scott Murphy a suspect in connection to the incident.
Local hemp farm sees third break-in this year, nearly $350,000 worth of product gone
(Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
Roanoke Gas bills to increase nearly 70% following winter weather impacts to natural supply
Curfew ending, capacity limits headed toward expansion in Virginia

Latest News

Dr. Lenkowski is now using a new procedure to put ear tubes in children's ears without having...
Roanoke Valley ENT and Sinus only second place in VA to use new ear tube procedure
Well Hung Vineyard just opened at 402 S Jefferson Street.
New wine restaurant--Well Hung Vineyard--opens in downtown Roanoke
More than 25,000 vaccines have been administered to the community.
New River Heath District says after delays in dose shipments, they are back to normal
Inside are state-of-the-art labs, equipment and maker spaces – most of which were included the...
One year after unveiling renovations, an inside look of Artis College at Radford University
Marine Corp Veteran Frank Kingery enlisted in the service after his brother was killed in WWII.
Korean War veteran not forgetting the “Forgotten War”