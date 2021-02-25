Carilion in vanguard on life-saving heart study

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion doctors are about to be some of the first in the nation to test a new-life saving device.

The device, called the AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System, is designed to help people with heart failure. It’s inserted into a patient’s heart, and, according to Carilion doctors, works something like a seatbelt inside the heart, making it pump blood more efficiently.

“It has a bunch of anchors that go inside the diolated weak pump, and pulls the whole entire pump in, so it gives it a better geometry for pumping blood,” said Dr. Jason Foerst, who will be the first doctor in the country to enroll a patient in the clinical trial, according to Carilion.

If successful, Dr. Foerst says this device could help thousands of people in our area each year.

