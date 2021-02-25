Advertisement

Carilion testing technology to help people with heart failure

By Eric Miller
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion doctors are about to be some of the first in the nation to test a new life-saving device.

The device is designed to help people with heart failure. It’s inserted into a patient’s heart, and, according to Carilion doctors, works something like a seatbelt inside the heart, making it pump blood more efficiently.

If successful, doctors say this device could help thousands of people in our area each year.

