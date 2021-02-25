Advertisement

Delta Drive Shooting

Police say one man went to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say one man went to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.(MGN)
By Bri Leach
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 5:30 this evening a Roanoke Police Officer heard gun shots in the 2400 block of Salem Turnpike NW. He then found a man with non life-threatening injuries at the corner of 24th Street/Salem Turnpike NW

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators report that the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. The victim was driving when he was shot causing him to crash into another unoccupied car.

The police were unable to locate any suspects and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

After years of planning, Roanoke celebrated the opening of the new Fire-EMS Station 7 Wednesday...
New Fire-EMS Station 7 opens in Roanoke
Cooler weather arrives Thursday ahead of a very wet weekend.
Wednesday, February 24 - Evening Outlook
The Lynchburg Police Department's action plan details a number of steps they plan to follow as...
Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment
The Phase 2 venue will reopen under a new name later this year after being bought by Purpose...
Phase 2 venue plans to reopen doors under new name this year