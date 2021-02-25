Delta Drive Shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 5:30 this evening a Roanoke Police Officer heard gun shots in the 2400 block of Salem Turnpike NW. He then found a man with non life-threatening injuries at the corner of 24th Street/Salem Turnpike NW

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators report that the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. The victim was driving when he was shot causing him to crash into another unoccupied car.

The police were unable to locate any suspects and no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

