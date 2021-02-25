First case of COVID-19 variant discovered in U.K. identified in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced the first case of the B.1.1.7 COVID- variant in Central Virginia in an adult who had no history of travel during the exposure period.

The variant first emerged in the U.K. in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission. Reports also indicate the variant may cause more severe ilness. So far, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 44 U.S. states.

Along with this case, 11 other cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been identified in Virginia, along with three cases of the B.1.351 variant, which was first identified in South Africa. The VDH said it’s likely that more cases involving variants will be identified.

The Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services confirmed the Central Virginia case using next-generation sequencing that creates a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19. DCLS began sequencing COVID-19 samples in March 2020, becoming one of the first public health labs in the country to use the technology to examine the genetic makeup of the virus and track how it is changing and being transmitted in Virginia, according to the VDH.

The VDH said it expects to see new variants of the virus as it continues to spread. The department says it’s critical for Virginians to comply with mitigation measures in order to stop the spread of the new variants. As more people become infected, the chance becomes greater than the virus will mutate again and create a variant that may possibly undermine current vaccination efforts.

There has been 1,008,332 downloads of COVIDWISE in Virginia as of February 23. The app is now the second-most downloaded exposure notifications app in the country. The VDH said an additional 900,975 iPhone users have also turned on COVIDWISE Express, which is a secondary exposure notifications option specifically for iPhones.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of sequencing, click here.

