Advertisement

First restored Rustburg Rosenwald building to open within two years

The Campbell County Training School Complex site sits off Route 24 in Rustburg.
The Campbell County Training School Complex site sits off Route 24 in Rustburg.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off Route 24 in Rustburg sits a site decades old.

Buildings once erected for the education of Black students are undergoing renovations for a new future.

One of these building’s former students is Millicent Nash.

“I attended this school in first grade, so it gives me a great pleasure to continue the work that the Campbell County Training School once held,” said Nash.

Nash, who is spearheading the restoration of the site as chairperson of the Campbell County Training School Complex board, says the rooms of the building closest to the road will soon be used for a new purpose.

She says it’ll act as a community center for both private and public use.

“Enrichment activities can be held here and just in general the community can use this building,” said Nash, adding that the building will be complete within two years.

Given the site’s historical significance as a Rosenwald school - which educated Black students in the early 1900′s - the mission is also to continue vocational education.

Local companies have jumped in to donate for that cause.

“This group is bringing back the essence of the school, and that’s about building for the future, and that’s about opportunity and advancement, community, the things that were really at the heart of Rosenwald schools,” said Richard Loving, BXW Technologies chief administrative officer. The company donated $30,000 to the project Thursday.

Nash says all that remains at this point is to continue down the path they started on.

“We are moving forward, we’re not stuttering in our steps - we have a plan and we’re working that plan,” said Nash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Deputies have named Justin Scott Murphy a suspect in connection to the incident.
Local hemp farm sees third break-in this year, nearly $350,000 worth of product gone
(Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
Roanoke Gas bills to increase nearly 70% following winter weather impacts to natural supply
Curfew ending, capacity limits headed toward expansion in Virginia

Latest News

Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic
Virginia tribes to receive more than $1M for housing assistance
Pulaski County is looking back at some of the good that came from 2020. This week the county...
Pulaski County administrator presents end-of-year report for 2020
The Lynchburg Police Department's action plan details a number of steps they plan to follow as...
Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment