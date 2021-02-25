Advertisement

Grayson County man sentenced to prison for rape, drug charges and animal cruelty

Anthony Thompson Mugshot
Anthony Thompson Mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and two years in jail for a 2019 case involving sexual assault against a woman and the death of a dog, as well as drug charges.

26 years of the sentence against Anthony Thompson is suspended, leaving 14 years in prison and two years in jail.

In 2019, Thompson was accused of rape. During that investigation, Grayson County Sheriff’s investigators were told about a case of animal abuse involving a puppy that died after being beaten and sprayed internally and externally with bug killer, allegedly by Thompson.

At Thompson’s home, a deputy saw glass smoking devices, plus powder that was determined to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Thompson was sentenced February 25, 2021 in Grayson County Circuit Court for rape, animal cruelty, assault and battery, possession of controlled substances and being in violation of a protective order.

