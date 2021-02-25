Advertisement

Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - Police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

The dogs belong to singer and actor Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga says the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
(Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
Roanoke Gas bills to increase nearly 70% following winter weather impacts to natural supply
Curfew ending, capacity limits headed toward expansion in Virginia
Body found near Niagara Dam in January identified

Latest News

FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flu has disappeared in the US
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
Three from Lynchburg among five indicted on cocaine and marijuana charges