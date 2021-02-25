Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department presented their action plan moving forward after an internal assessment.

The plan was presented to city council Tuesday.

That assessment came following George Floyd’s death last May.

The department then held several listening sessions to hear what the community wanted from them.

They plan to establish an internal diversity committee to reflect the city’s demographics in its department. The department also intends to hold quarterly town halls for feedback from residents.

They will launch a new website soon that will include data for things such as use of force incidents, complaints, traffic stops, arrest demographics and crime.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

The Phase 2 venue will reopen under a new name later this year after being bought by Purpose...
Phase 2 venue plans to reopen doors under new name this year
Jurassic Wonder comes to Southwest Virginia!
Jurasssic Wonder visits Southwest Virginia
A parking lot on the main campus of Liberty University. In a release Wednesday, Liberty said...
Virginia GOP selects Liberty University as convention site, but plans not yet agreed to
Station 7 Tour
Station 7 Tour