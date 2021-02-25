Lynchburg Police Department presents action plan following internal assessment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department presented their action plan moving forward after an internal assessment.

The plan was presented to city council Tuesday.

That assessment came following George Floyd’s death last May.

The department then held several listening sessions to hear what the community wanted from them.

They plan to establish an internal diversity committee to reflect the city’s demographics in its department. The department also intends to hold quarterly town halls for feedback from residents.

They will launch a new website soon that will include data for things such as use of force incidents, complaints, traffic stops, arrest demographics and crime.

