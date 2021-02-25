Man charged with arson following fire at Danville’s Astoria Hotel

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been charged after a Thursday morning fire at Danville’s Astoria Hotel was ruled incendiary.

The Danville Fire Department responded to the hotel at 1030 Piney Forest Road Just before 6:30 a.m. No smoke or flames were showing from the building, but when crews investigated, they found light smoke coming from room 22 on the first floor.

Firefighters entered the room to find a mattress on fire and fire in the bath tub. It was quickly knocked down and determined to be under control at 6:43 a.m. Ventilation was established to remove smoke from the room. The room sustained moderate smoke and heat damage and did not extend to any other rooms.

One person was treated on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew and taken to the SOVAH hospital emergency room.

After an investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was determined to be incendiary. Qwalon Montez Watlington has been charged with arson and is in custody.

