Man in custody after Lynchburg standoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have taken a man into custody after a standoff lasting more than two hours Thursday.

About 10 a.m. February 25, Lynchburg Police, along with the US Marshals Service and other federal agencies, responded to the 2500 block of High Street to execute a search warrant and several arrest warrants for Jasper Jackson, 30, of Roanoke.

When officers arrived, police say they tried to speak with Jackson, but he barricaded himself in a home with other people inside the home. Police say those people were there willingly and were not hostages.

Members of the Lynchburg Police Crisis Negotiations Team responded and helped take Jackson into custody.

Federal warrants are pending; he was arrested on the following outstanding warrants out of Roanoke City unrelated to Thursday’s incident.

Two counts of malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Assault

Brandishing a firearm

