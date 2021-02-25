Montgomery County Public Schools prepare for learning plan change March 8

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Montgomery County Public Schools will allow students to return to a more normal school session, where the students will be in the classroom four-days a week.

“I believe we have a plan that first keeps safety in mind and secondly academics,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear said.

The school board held its meeting Tuesday approving 4-3 for students to return to the classroom for the full day.

“When it comes down to it, they’re going to do what it takes to make it as successful as possible to help kids be successful,” Christiansburg High School Principal Tony Deibler said. “It’s a lot of change, there’s a lot of challenges that come with and we’ve got to do some adjusting, but this year’s been full of adjustments.”

All school year, students have been in a hybrid model of learning, where if they went in-person it was only for a half day. The new model, starting on March 8, is something school administrators are hopeful will help with learning and bring back more of a sense of normalcy in the district.

“It’s hard to monitor the kids like we normally would,” Deibler said. “Let’s say a kid’s not doing well in a class, or they didn’t turn an assignment in, the teacher could walk down the hallway and say, ‘hey I need you to come do this.’ Now they’re at home and it’s just hard to contact them sometimes.”

With failing grades on the rise, the district will now be providing more face-to-face time.

“Our data shows that our students have suffered,” Miear said. “With increased failure rates and lower standardized test scores we felt it was important that we could do it safely to get our students back into the classroom for a full day of instruction.”

Deibler said says he’s working with staff now to fine tune transitions between classes. The hybrid model has made it tough to monitor kids, but now they’ll get more individualized help during lunch during a period called Blue Demon time.

“I think it’s going to give students more of an opportunity to stay on track with their classes,” Deibler said.

Community surveys presented at Tuesday’s school board meeting show people are split on the new learning plan. Only about a quarter of teachers on board.

“We definitely understand the hesitation of teachers,” Miear said. “They’re the ones on the front line, they’re the ones that will have to be in front of students every single day.”

Miear said he is encouraging open dialogue and working with teachers frequently to ease their concerns.

“It’s been a difficult year, there’s no doubt about that whatsoever, but our teachers are stepping up to the plate and they’re making students a priority this year,” Miear said.

Every building in the district will be a little different including the deadlines for parents and students to decide if they want to go in person or not. Deibler encourages you to call your school if you have any questions about how things work or you need any clarification.

Administrators are hopeful to have fewer students who need to go to summer school with this plan.

