More lanes back open along Route 460 in Giles County after mudslide

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has reopened more lanes of Route 460 in Giles County that had been closed because of a mudslide February 21 in Rich Creek.

As of Thursday afternoon, the left westbound lane and eastbound right lane of Route 460 are open.

With one lane open on westbound 460, drivers will no longer need to detour, according to VDOT. The eastbound right lane being open means both eastbound lanes have been restored to normal use.

VDOT estimates the remaining closed right lane on westbound Route 460 could reopen in early March.

Since Feb. 21, VDOT reports it has removed more than 1,000 cubic yards of material from the slide location. That includes dirt and debris in the road and from the slope along westbound Route 460.

VDOT says work continues to ensure the slope along the westbound lanes is stable so the remaining westbound lane can be safely opened to traffic.

For the latest road condition information in Virginia, visit 511Virginia.org.

