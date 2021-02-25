Nearly all Charlotte County residents have power restored
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Power has been restored to nearly every Charlotte County resident.
That comes after two recent ice storms knocked out power to thousands of county residents.
Some customers of Southside Electric Cooperative waited a week and a half to get electricity back.
SEC said earlier this week they planned to have most customers back on by Thursday.
