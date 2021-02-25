New Fire-EMS Station 7 opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of planning and months of controversy, the new Roanoke Fire E-M-S Station 7 is now in service.

Construction began in 2019, and on Wednesday the city celebrated completion of the project. Firefighters raised the flag outside the station. City officials cut the ribbon. And Acting Captain Kelly Waskewicz made a radio call to officially put the station in service.

“Control, please show Ladder 7, Medic 7 and Fire EMS Station 7 in quarters,” Waskewicz said into her microphone, “in service at 1742 Memorial Avenue.”

WDBJ7 received a tour of the building on Tuesday. And from the moment you walk in the front door, the history of Fire Station 7 is front and center: from the bricks in the vestibule, to furnishings in the training room.

“This is a table made by Black Dog Salvage with reclaimed materials from the old station, along with the two end tables,” Chief David Hoback explained during a tour of the training room.

A chalk board made the transition, as well as the front of a fire engine that was headed for the scrap yard.

And in the dining area, another Black Dog project, a table that pays tribute to the neighborhoods the station serves.

And those are just a few of the elements honoring the station’s past.

“If you look at where we were then, and the size of apparatus and what was needed for the community to where we are today, and the size of apparatus,” Hoback said. We’ve grown exponentially, it drives home the need for where we are today in having this new modern fire station.”

There are many upgrades for the firefighters: from the well-equipped kitchen and weight room to the lockers and sleeping quarters upstairs. But city officials say the most important benefit is in the protection it will provide for the community.

“This gives us an opportunity not only to be of service for the next ten years, but beyond that,” Hoback said, “making sure that we have all the needs for the new industry standards in a fire station that we would not have had otherwise.”

The ceremony also included comments from Alison Blanton, with the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation.

Despite the decision to demolish the building, Blanton gave the city good marks on efforts to document the old station, and preserve historic elements in the new structure. And soon, a new interpretive sign will be going up near the street to share the history of the old Station 7.

