New River Heath District says after delays in dose shipments, they are back to normal

More than 25,000 vaccines have been administered to the community.
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District says after delays in second dose shipments, they are back to normal operations.

The district currently receives a little more than 2,000 first doses each week.

More than 25,000 vaccine doses have been administered to the community so far.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the district, says although they are moving forward with vaccinations, Virginia is not likely to meet the demand for Phase 1b until late March or April.

“We understand that there’s a lot of angst and frustration, and we understand that people have been on the pre-registration lists and still don’t have an appointment; we are doing the best we can and as more vaccines become available they increase the supply,” said Dr. Bissell.

The district adds even though the Governor has eased some COVID-19 restrictions, it is important to continue to follow all safety guidelines and remain vigilant.

