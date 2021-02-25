Advertisement

New wine restaurant--Well Hung Vineyard--opens in downtown Roanoke

Well Hung Vineyard just opened at 402 S Jefferson Street.
Well Hung Vineyard just opened at 402 S Jefferson Street.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a wine lover--you’re in luck! There is a new wine bar and restaurant, Well Hung Vineyard, right in downtown Roanoke.

Pat Sheppard and her daughter-in-law Amelia Glaser were in downtown Roanoke Thursday when they decided to check out Well Hung Vineyard--a wine-focused restaurant that opened in the area a week ago.

“I think it’s a perfect location; there’s really nothing quite like it here, and we’re just thrilled,” Glaser said.

Sheppard and Glaser are right--there really isn’t anything like this new wine shop in downtown Roanoke.

“We are the first wine-focused restaurant, especially one that carries our own labels,” Jeanette Biczel, General Manager of Well Hung Vineyard, said.

The business--which serves food and wine, including wine flights and wine slushies-- is directly across the street from the Mast General Store.

“Our location is kind of bridging the gap between the square and everything nearby,” Biczel said.

“It’s huge for the quality of life but in addition to that, it brings jobs to the city of Roanoke, it increases our tax bases, and it’s a gathering spot for people on Jefferson Street, our residents downtown,” Lisa Soltis, Economic Development Specialist for the City of Roanoke, said.

Sheppard and Glaser agree this place is just what Roanoke needed.

“It’s a really great feel here, and I just think it’s going to be a real attraction,” Glaser added.

“When the restrictions are lifted more, I just think it’s going to be knocking it out of the park,” Sheppard said.

The Well Hung team has been working to open this location for a year now, after finding success running its first location in Gordonsville, Virginia, outside of Charlottesville.

“We decided to bring this regional wine to a town that has a lot of great local beer, so I think we’re going to compliment that really well,” Biczel said

You can come any day of the week for lunch, dinner or drinks and you can enjoy brunch on the weekends.

