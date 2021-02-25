Advertisement

One year after unveiling renovations, an inside look of Artis College at Radford University

Inside are state-of-the-art labs, equipment and maker spaces – most of which were included the...
Inside are state-of-the-art labs, equipment and maker spaces – most of which were included the renovations.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s newly-renovated science building has been open for nearly a year, but the work being done inside has not been seen until now.

It’s all a part of a $33 million renovation to Reed and Curie Halls, which reopened in 2020. The halls are home to the Artis College of Science and Technology.

Inside are state-of-the-art labs, equipment and maker spaces – most of which were included in the renovations.

“We still had all of the technology we needed but not quite as updated as it is now,” said Sydney Lobins, a senior student in the FAA test prep class at Radford University.

“I’ve learned a lot in the past two semesters, even with COVID,” said Cassandra Wiggins, a senior student in the FAA test prep class at Radford University.

Students like Cassandra and Sydney say there is more space in classrooms and it gives them opportunity to learn in new ways.

The students get to learn on the ground and can take their lessons to the sky using drones.

Many of the drones and tech are a part of the Geohazards and Unmanned Systems Research Center.

“We focus on studying the Earth’s past, in order to understand better the present and the future with respect to geology and the impact geology has on humans,” said Dr. Chester “Skip” Watts, the director of the Geohazard Research Center at Radford University.

They can create digital maps and use 3D printers to look at the area’s topography to study mudslides, earthquakes and more.

“In order to study the past and look at the geohazards that are going on today,” said Dr. Watts.

Using the basics of flying and map making--- they’re able to solve real day-to-day environmental issues.

“We give them real-life, real-life opportunities right there in the thick of it,” said George Stephenson, the chief FAA Remote Pilot for the Geohazard Research Center at Radford University.

The Geohazards and Unmanned Systems Research program is only one of the many programs that live in the building -- helping the next generation of engineers and scientists fly high.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanglewood Mall welcoming new tenants
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Deputies have named Justin Scott Murphy a suspect in connection to the incident.
Local hemp farm sees third break-in this year, nearly $350,000 worth of product gone
(Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
Roanoke Gas bills to increase nearly 70% following winter weather impacts to natural supply
Curfew ending, capacity limits headed toward expansion in Virginia

Latest News

Dr. Lenkowski is now using a new procedure to put ear tubes in children's ears without having...
Roanoke Valley ENT and Sinus only second place in VA to use new ear tube procedure
Well Hung Vineyard just opened at 402 S Jefferson Street.
New wine restaurant--Well Hung Vineyard--opens in downtown Roanoke
More than 25,000 vaccines have been administered to the community.
New River Heath District says after delays in dose shipments, they are back to normal
Marine Corp Veteran Frank Kingery enlisted in the service after his brother was killed in WWII.
Korean War veteran not forgetting the “Forgotten War”