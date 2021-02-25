Phase 2 venue plans to reopen doors under new name this year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than a year’s worth of a wait, Lynchburg’s Phase 2 venue is now sold.

The $3.5 million sale went to Purpose Driven Events.

The company plans to do some work to the building before opening later this year.

They say an expanded stage, new lights, a new sound system and a new backstage area will be added.

The company expects to get the restaurant opened by summer and hope to have concerts later this year.

“And we’re gonna be launching that restaurant hopefully by the summer and then we’ll work on renovations here - we have a lot to do within the facility - and we hope to open up for concerts by late fall, Decemberish time period, and that’s all contingent on COVID-19,” said Jonathan Slye, Purpose Driven Events CEO.

The new name of the facility will be released this Friday.

