Advertisement

Pulaski County administrator presents end of year report for 2020

Pulaski County is looking back at some of the good that came from 2020. This week the county...
Pulaski County is looking back at some of the good that came from 2020. This week the county administrator presented an end of the year report saying they have never had a more intense or intentional year of collective effort from county employees.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Counties across the United States have had rough times in the past year – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one county across our hometowns is receiving positive news: Pulaski County.

On Monday, the county administrator presented an end of the year report -- saying they have never had a more intense or intentional year of collective effort from county employees.

In 2020, the county was able to build new safety features, support small businesses and take broadband to where it has never been before.

Pulaski County is hopeful the momentum continues in 2021.

“We set this pace and we’re trying to keep that going until we complete everything we set out to complete,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said. “Add even more to our plate because we think we have a window and that window we don’t want to let it close.”

Pulaski County calls this the COVID overlay as the county continue to work with the community while handling the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke City Jail
New details on Valentine’s Day uncovering of woman’s body in Roanoke River
Coronavirus generic
Governor announces easing of restrictions as COVID-19 percent positive rate dips to 8% in VA
Suspects arrested on multiple charges after Roanoke chase
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Samantha Robinson
Five wanted in connection with 12th St. killing located

Latest News

Teachers, faculty and staff are gearing up for the return of students all day in Montgomery...
Montgomery County Public Schools prepare for learning plan change March 8
Three car crash sends two to hospital in Botetourt County.
Three car crash leads to partial road closure on 220 in Botetourt County
After years of planning, Roanoke celebrated the opening of the new Fire-EMS Station 7 Wednesday...
New Fire-EMS Station 7 opens in Roanoke
Cooler weather arrives Thursday ahead of a very wet weekend.
Wednesday, February 24 - Evening Outlook