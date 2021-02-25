Pulaski County administrator presents end of year report for 2020

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Counties across the United States have had rough times in the past year – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one county across our hometowns is receiving positive news: Pulaski County.

On Monday, the county administrator presented an end of the year report -- saying they have never had a more intense or intentional year of collective effort from county employees.

In 2020, the county was able to build new safety features, support small businesses and take broadband to where it has never been before.

Pulaski County is hopeful the momentum continues in 2021.

“We set this pace and we’re trying to keep that going until we complete everything we set out to complete,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said. “Add even more to our plate because we think we have a window and that window we don’t want to let it close.”

Pulaski County calls this the COVID overlay as the county continue to work with the community while handling the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.