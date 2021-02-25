Roanoke City Schools approve new reopening plan, but board members wish they could have done more

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emotions ran high Wednesday night as the Roanoke City School Board approved what they hope will be the last reopening plan of the school year. The plan offers many, but not all, students a way to return to the classroom four days a week.

Under the plan, all elementary school students who want it would be back in class four days a week. Four days of in-person instruction would also be offered to middle and high schoolers who fall into certain categories, including those who are disabled or who lack permanent housing, and seniors at risk of losing credit.

The board approved the plan at a special called meeting, one day after the plan was first unveiled. About half a dozen members of the public showed up to weigh in on the plan.

“Mediocrity is the new norm for our students, as is evident in their school grades and attendance levels,” said one parent.

Others, including teachers, raising concerns about the impact changes in schedule, instructor and class are having on kids.

“I don’t want my students to have to adjust to another teacher for the last nine weeks of school,” said a woman who identified herself as a James Madison Middle School teacher.

“We are making little kids adjust once, adjust again, take a couple weeks off, and then adjust to come back after spring break,” said Jordan Bell, who said he’s both a Roanoke City Schools employee and parent.

After listening to those concerns, the board approved the plan on a 6-1 vote. Laura Rottenborn was the only ‘no.’

“I would prefer a plan that at least maxed out our capacity within our schools within the guidelines. And I don’t think we’ve turned over every stone to do it, and my heart is truly broken for the kids in our district who are truly suffering. It hurts,” she said.

While the rest of the board did approve the plan, several members, including Joyce Watkins, said they wish more had been done.

“I think we could have done more,” she said of the school board. “But I understand the capacity issues, the human capacity, the physical space, the transportation. I get all of that.”

“We all want more students in person, more days per week. We all share that same sentiment,” said Superintendent Verletta White.

White said the district examined other options that would have brought more students back, but those plans were hamstrung by social distancing rules, scheduling and staffing shortages, “particularly at the middle and high school level.”

“That’s our plan,” said White. “But no one has a crystal ball.”

