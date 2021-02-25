Roanoke County Police looking for girl missing almost a week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year old girl missing since February 19.

Police are looking for Madison McDaniel.

Police say so far, there is no indication of suspicious activity or that she is in danger, but they would like to talk with anyone who may know where she is.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Roanoke County Police at (540) 562-3265.

