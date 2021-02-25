Advertisement

Roanoke Valley ENT and Sinus only second place in VA to use new ear tube procedure

Dr. Lenkowski is now using a new procedure to put ear tubes in children's ears without having...
Dr. Lenkowski is now using a new procedure to put ear tubes in children's ears without having to use general anesthesia.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley ENT and Sinus is now using a new procedure.

Dr. Paul Lenkowski, a Head, Neck and Sinus Surgeon at Roanoke Valley ENT and Sinus, is only the second doctor in Virginia to use a procedure for kids with ear infections. He can put tubes in children’s ears without using general anesthesia--often a big concern for parents and kids

It works like this: Lenkowski puts medicine in a child’s ear, and then uses electricity to put the medicine on the eardrum to make it numb, and then he uses a special tool that can deliver the ear tube through the eardrum in under a second.

“The biggest concern I see with families, particularly with babies, is the anesthesia component of the procedure, and so it will certainly set them at ease, so they can be relieved knowing that their children can have ear tubes without having to be put asleep at all, you know these procedures are very comfortable,” Lenkowski said.

He performed his first procedure of this kind last week, and it’s only the second ever done in Virginia.

Curfew ending, capacity limits headed toward expansion in Virginia

