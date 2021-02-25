Suspect in hemp farm break-ins arrested

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a break-in at a Montgomery County hemp farm has been arrested.

Justin Murphy, 29 of Radford, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday in the City of Radford by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Radford Police.

In connection with Wednesday’s break-in at TruHarvest Farm, Murphy has been charged with Breaking & Entering, three counts of Grand Larceny, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators say they believe he is connected with previous larcenes at the same business, and the case is still under investigation.

Murphy is being held without bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to call Lt. Light at (540) 382‐6915, ext 44422.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.