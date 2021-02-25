Three car crash leads to partial road closure on 220 in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police are investigating a three car crash on 220A at the intersection of Read Mountain Road in Botetourt County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m.

Two people were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries in the crash.

Traffic is moving by in the left lane on the southbound side of Route 220A and the road should be completely open as soon as the cars are removed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.