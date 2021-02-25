Three from Lynchburg among five indicted on cocaine and marijuana charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A federal grand jury has indicted five people, three from Lynchburg, for conspiring to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, cocaine and marijuana. The activity is alleged to have taken place from January 2016 to January 2021.

The grand jury returned a 14-count indictment charging Jeremel Storey, Donnell Miller, Maggie Smith, Ricky Abner and Charay Trent each with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana. According to allegations in the indictment, Storey was involved in distributing more than five kilograms of cocaine and Miller, Smith, and Abner were involved in distributing more than 500 grams of cocaine.

In addition, Storey, 43, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, one count of distribution of cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, specifically a short-barreled rifle. Miller, 41, of Lynchburg, is charged with an additional count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Smith, 27, of Lynchburg, is charged with an additional two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of distribution of cocaine. Trent, 41, of Lynchburg, is charged with five additional counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Abner, 42, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In a statement, Lynchburg Police Department says it “values its long-term relationships with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Appomattox Sheriff’s Office, Amherst Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Sheriff’s Office, Campbell Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. The indictments in the attached news release are just one example of the great work the women and men of these collective agencies perform on a daily basis. We know drug activity directly ties into an increase in violent crime, and these arrests will have a significant impact on removing drugs from Lynchburg’s streets as well as keeping our residents healthy and safe.”

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and determination displayed by the detectives involved in this case,” Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said. “Their perseverance over the course of this multi-year investigation demonstrates our commitment to the residents of this great city.”

Court documents allege Storey was the main source of supply from his home in Charlotte, with Storey regularly traveling from Charlotte to Lynchburg to sell kilogram quantities of cocaine. Storey also allegedly directed couriers to perform these trips and invited distributors, such as Trent, Smith, and Miller, to travel to Charlotte to obtain narcotics. The indictment also includes notice of the forfeiture of several vehicles, about $89,000 and 32 items of jewelry, purses, and shoes alleged to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.