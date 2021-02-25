VDH reports more than 2,000 new COVID cases Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 570,982 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 25, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,036 from the 568,946 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 1,907 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Governor Ralph Northam gave an update Wednesday and lifted some restrictions in the Commonwealth. Beginning March 1, alcohol sales will be allowed until midnight instead of the current 10 p.m., and the midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew will be dropped. In addition, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people instead of ten, and entertainment venues will have a limit of 30% capacity.

Northam also said more pharmacies are making themselves available to offer vaccines, and their partnership with the state registration system is expanding rapidly. He reminded Virginians that appointments must be made, and people are not allowed to just walk in to a pharmacy and get a vaccine.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,667,353 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 1,632,700. Thursday’s numbers have not yet been released.

5,830,467 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with an 8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 7,963 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 7,807.

1,488 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 1,564.

46,430 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

