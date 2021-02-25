Advertisement

Virginia tribes to receive more than $1M for housing assistance

(WCJB File)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Native American tribes in Virginia will receive federal funding to develop affordable housing within their communities.

The announcement came Thursday from Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

“We’re pleased to see these federal funds go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes,” the Senators said. “It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live.”

The funding, totally $1,105,039, was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Program. The tribes receiving assistance are the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, the Pamunkey and the Nansemond.

With the passing of the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, six Virginia tribes were granted federal recognition, which made them eligible to receive federal funding, including CARES Act funds, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Kaine recently met with leaders of the Monacan Nation to discuss their progress and what challenges they are facing. Senators Kaine and Warner in January demanded the Trump Administration provide necessary resources to state, local, Tribal and territorial governments to help support vaccine distribution, according to a release from Sen. Kaine’s office.

Below is the amount each tribe will receive in federal funding:

RecipientLocationAmount
Chickahominy Indian TribeProvidence Forge$262,063
Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern DivisionProvidence Forge$74,418
Monacan Indian NationAmherst$302,115
Nansemond Indian TribeSuffolk$140,897
Pamunkey Indian TribeKing William$74,406
Rappahannock Tribe, Inc.Indian Neck$74,571
Upper Mattaponi TribeKing William$176,569

