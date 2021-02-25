Wet weather heads our way this weekend

THURSDAY

Enjoy the quiet and mild weather for one more day Thursday. A front will pass overhead tonight putting us on the cooler side Thursday. While temperatures will still be above average, 60s are far less likely. Clouds will gradually increase Thursday afternoon, keeping us in the 50s.

FRIDAY

The pattern turns more unsettled as we enter the weekend. A stalled front will be draped over the area with several rounds of low pressure moving along it. While off and on rain will be the main weather type, a wedge of colder air Friday may lead to a brief round of wintry weather into western Virginia late in the day. The amount of cold air will be key to what falls and how much. With the ground being so warm, any accumulation would mainly be in the grassy areas mostly west of the I-81 corridor in the higher elevations.

Most areas will see a chilly rain, but a few could start off as a wintry mix. (WDBJ Weather)

MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Another disturbance will bring additional rain to the area Saturday afternoon and evening before exiting. The third wave of rain will enter Sunday afternoon with the actual cold front. We’ll begin to dry out early next week.

Total 4-day rainfall totals will likely be in the 1-2″ range with isolated higher amounts.

Rainfall totals could close in on 1-2" for some. (WDBJ Weather)

