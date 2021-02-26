Advertisement

Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash

(Valley news Live)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Ohio was killed in a big rig crash early Friday in Wythe County.

Virginia State Police responded at 4:28 a.m. February 26 to the crash on the Exit 72 offramp from I-81.

Police say Kenneth Nelson, driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer, ran off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail and overturned. He died at the scene

