Big rig driver killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Ohio was killed in a big rig crash early Friday in Wythe County.

Virginia State Police responded at 4:28 a.m. February 26 to the crash on the Exit 72 offramp from I-81.

Police say Kenneth Nelson, driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer, ran off the left side of the road, hit the guardrail and overturned. He died at the scene

