Blacksburg bars and restaurants prepare to stay open later starting March 1

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The bar is lit and the alcohol is ready to be out for a few more hours starting March 1.

Bars and restaurants in Virginia will soon be allowed to serve alcohol past 10 p.m. Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he’s easing up on some COVID-19 restrictions.

Owners say the governor easing restrictions is the turnaround their businesses needed, and having those few extra hours to sell alcohol will likely bring more customers back in.

“It is definitely a little bit of relief,” said Brian Palmer, co-owner of the Hokie House.

Palmer says being allowed to serve alcohol until midnight is what they hoped for.

“That losing, that two hours before was pretty critical for us, and now they’re back; it’s a good sign-- in the right direction,“ said Palmer.

Palmer says they won’t make many changes inside the bar because they still have to keep a limited capacity.

“We have to have ten people to a table is the max, and keeping everyone separated and stuff like that, so it will stick with the restrictions there and just try to sell some, some food and drinks after 10,” said Palmer.

The Hokie House and others say they will still require everyone to wear a mask when entering.

“You know it’s the same everywhere you go so it’s not like we’re the only ones doing it-- it’s everywhere else too,” said Palmer.

